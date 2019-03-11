Lamb of God singer organizes ‘Kazoo Counterparty’ to combat Westboro Baptist Church protest in Richmond, VA

The Westboro Baptist Church (WBC) made plans to descend upon the Richmond, Virginia State Capitol on Monday in order to protest the election of the State’s very first openly transgender State Representative, Danica Roem. You may remember the WBC from some of their “greatest hits” of distasteful and despicable acts like picketing the funerals of victims of hate crimes such as the 50 people who were shot and killed in the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting.

While the group has been known to perform demonstrations in nearly six different locations every day, one Richmond native was not going to take this kind of hate speech lying down. Frontman of the successful heavy metal band Lamb of God, Randy Blythe, organized a counterparty to drown out the Westboro Baptist Church’s planned protest yesterday morning. He outlined his proposed gathering as a “Kazoo Jam” in a lengthy post on his Instagram last Friday with a photo of Blythe alongside Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Roem, who used to be the frontwoman in the death metal band Cab Ride Home.

“ATTENTION! PEOPLE OF RICHMOND! CALLING ALL FREAKS, WEIRDOS, MISFITS, & REGULAR PEOPLE OF GOOD CONSCIOUS!” his post read. “This coming Monday, March 11, 2019, the buffoons of the #WESTBOROBAPTISTCHURCH (AKA the “God Hates F-gs” losers) are coming to our fair city of Richmond, VA. They will be at our state Capitol at 9 am, then over by VCU at 9:45, spreading their bizarre brand of hate mongering. Why? They are protesting my friend, a fairly elected member of the Virginia House of Delegates, Danica Roem. Danica is an award-winning journalist, a heavy metal musician & all-around #RIPPER (who happens to be a trans-woman.)”

He then explained that he would be bringing 200 Kazoos for a synchronized champagne jam where the “counterparty” would buzz along to the Benny Hill and Sanford and Sons theme songs. He also announced that he would be bringing $200 to hand out as a cash prize to whoever wore the best costume to the event. Blythe made it clear in his post that this would not be a “counter protest” because that would mean that they would be trying to reason with the WBC and in Blythe’s eyes that is absolutely “USELESS”.

Ahead of the planned protest, the WBC seemed unphased by Blythe’s plans. They responded with a post of their own saying “Your caps lock is sticky, Randy Blythe, but we’ll gladly use the kazooing #counterparty as backdrop to sing “Oh Lamb of God” parody & preach the gospel of Jesus Christ against greed-fueled perversion.”

When the day finally arrived, however, the voices of the WBC were drowned out by a completely different tune as Blythe and his counterparty had completely surrounded their demonstration with their jubilant kazoo orchestra. Videos on Instagram showed Blythe leading the charge with his blonde dreadlocks covered by a straw cowboy hat as he danced and sounded off with a gym class style whistle in his mouth.

This isn’t the first time that a rock musician has organized to troll the hateful agenda of the Westboro Baptist Church. Back in 2011, The church tried to organize its followers to picket outside a Foo Fighters concert in Kansas City. They should have known better than to try and mess with Dave Grohl, as he and then rest of the Foos pulled up to their protest on top of a flatbed truck dressed in ridiculous country outfits to play a song called “Keep it Clean in KC”.