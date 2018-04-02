Here's how to get free Little Caesars pizza for today

You can thank the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and Little Caesars for lunch today.

Little Caesars is offering free pizza Monday. The company made a promise to offer free pizza to customers if a No.16 seeded team defeated a No 1. seeded team in the NCAA basketball tournament. Credit: Getty Images

Just in time for lunch, you can take advantage of this Little Caesars free pizza deal.

Little Caesars is giving away free pizza today thanks to the 2018 NCAA basketball tournament and the company’s “If Crazy Happens” special 2018 promotion.

The popular pizza chain said it would give customers a free lunch combo if a No. 16 seeded team defeated a No. 1 seeded team during the March Madness college basketball tournament, and that’s just what happened.

On March 16, No. 16 seed University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) defeated the No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers 74 to 54.

Little Caesars didn’t fall short on their promise and is offering free pizza to its customers on Monday, April 2.

Little Caesars announced its free pizza deal after the game on social media and let everyone know when they could stop by a Little Caesars pizza restaurant to take advantage of the special offer.

"Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd," the company wrote in a tweet.

How to get Little Caesars free pizza

If you love pizza you can drop by Little Caesar’s to get some free grub. The special promotion includes a four-slice deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink from the Pepsi family. The offer does not include any kind of substitutions, so if you’re not a fan of pepperoni, then this deal might not be for you.

The free pizza deal is only available Monday, April 2, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. to 1.p.m. local time.

According to Little Caesars, you must place your order for the lunch box no later than 1 p.m. local time in order to qualify. The company adds that that orders will expire even if you’re already in line at 1 p.m. The Little Caesars free pizza deal will only be available at participating locations across the country.

More information about Little Caesars “If Crazy Happens 2018” special promotion can be found on its Terms and Conditions page.

Even if you’re not a sports fan but you love pizza, you can thank UMBC for their epic win during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and Little Caesars for the free lunch.