2018 Boston Marathon by the numbers

A lot goes into the Boston Marathon, from the runners on the course to the number of bananas passed out by volunteers.

The Boston Marathon has 35,000 gallons of Poland Spring Water at the ready for runners. Photo: Getty Images

The Boston Marathon isn’t actually the biggest 26.2 mile race in the United States, but it’s definitely one of the most iconic and notable marathons in the nation — and certainly still a large-scale production.

Boston has the oldest marathon in the world, according to the Boston Athletic Association, and one of the most prestigious road races, thanks to its intense course and infamous qualifying times.

But as everyone knows, Marathon Monday is about more than just those 26.2 miles. It’s about all the people that participate and all the effort that goes into the city-consuming event.

The Boston Athletic Association limited the race’s field size to 30,000 entrants — representing 99 countries — and that meant that 5,062 qualified applicants were rejected this year, according to WalletHub. The route has seen some non-qualified runners as well: 50-plus crashers manage to run the entire Boston Marathon each year.

Beyond the course, the marathon has a huge economic impact on the area, to the tune of an estimated $201 million. Many runners use the race to raise money, and $297 million has been raised in total for Boston Marathon charities since 1986.

Here’s a look at what else makes up the Boston Marathon by the numbers, according to the BAA:

People involved in the 2018 Boston Marathon

1,000,000 Spectators along the course

9,500 Volunteers

1,900 Medical personnel

3,500 Security personnel

69 Race officials

1,500 Boston police officers

4,000 Local, state and federal law enforcement officers

450 State police officers

480 Members of the Army National Guard

Medical preparations for the 2018 Boston Marathon

500 Bags of ice

800 Cots

1,500 Blankets

4000 Band-Aids

175 Ace bandages

1,500 Gauze pads

2,000 Adhesive bandages

500 Tubes of petroleum jelly

10,000 Pairs of medical gloves

2,000 Tubes of antibiotic ointment

30 Ice immersion tubs

Food for the 2018 Boston Marathon:

3,300 Pounds of pasta

2,825 Quarts of tomato sauce

3,400 Pounds of fresh vegetables

100 Pounds of ground black pepper

35,300 Clif Bars

42,000 Packets of Clif Bar energy shots

17,000 Cups of coffee/tea

5,250 Gallons of boiling water

5,225 Hours of preparation & cooking time

35,000 Gallons of Poland Spring Water

2,500 Wellesley College students have served pasta to the runners over the years at City Hall

906 Dozen bagels

25,050 Single-serve bags of Jet Blue chips

26,208 Single serve bags of Wise chips

24,252 Units of Clif Builder Bar

28,200 Bananas

35,000 Packets of Craisins

30,060 Dole Fresh Fruit Cups

42,780 Rainier apples

46,112 King's Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

2,600 Calories burned in the average marathon