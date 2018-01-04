Are Boston schools closed Friday?

Boston schools were closed on Thursday as the wrath of a bomb cyclone walloped the Northeast.

It came as no surprise that Boston schools were closed Thursday as 12 inches of snow and dangerous winds slammed the region, but as the snow tapers off and sub-freezing temperatures set in, parents and students want to know: will classes be canceled Friday?

The short answer is no one knows yet, though it may be likely as forecasters and city officials warned that one of the biggest concerns of this snow event is that it will be flanked by freezing temperatures that will make snow removal particularly difficult.

As of noon Thursday, the Boston Public Schools website had no announcement regarding Friday delays or cancellations. Boston.gov had no information about Friday’s school closure plan. Both BPS and Boston city official social media accounts were silent on the question as well, and Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday that a decision on Friday would be made sometime on Thursday.

Parents and faculty can check Boston.gov or Bostonpublicschools.org throughout the day Thursday for a decision on Friday school closures.

