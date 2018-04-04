Big Papi surprises local students with free baseball caps

The visit was part of an initiative to connect students with baseball. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

Big Papi gets a hug from one of his fans at Hurley School. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

David "Big Papi" Ortiz surprised local kids on Wednesday morning by stopping by their school to hand out baseball hats, on the house.

The free hats were handed out to Hurley School students just in time for the Red Sox home opener on Thursday, and are part of a JetBlue initiative called Calling All Kids. The project will reportedly put 45,000 free baseball hats on the heads of students in more than 100 schools across Boston.

In addition to Ortiz, kids also got a visit from Red Sox mascot Wally as well as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Chang.

The Red Sox said Calling All Kids is an "effort to connect baseball to the next generation of fans," NECN reported.

The team is scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at Fenway Park.