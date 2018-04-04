Home
 
Big Papi surprises local students with free baseball caps

Red Sox legend David Ortiz made a special appearance Wednesday at the Hurley School in Boston.
By
Morgan Rousseau
 Published : April 04, 2018
    David "Big Papi" Ortiz speaks to reporters at Hurley School Wednesday. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

    A young girl wears a Red Sox cap at Hurley School during Big Papi's visit. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

    Wally the Red Sox mascot entertains the crowd at Hurley School. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

    Big Papi gets a hug from one of his fans at Hurley School. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

    Big Papi offers a high five to a happy baseball fan. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

    A baseball fan gets a photo with Big Papi on Wednesday. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

    The visit was part of an initiative to connect students with baseball. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

David "Big Papi" Ortiz surprised local kids on Wednesday morning by stopping by their school to hand out baseball hats, on the house. 

The free hats were handed out to Hurley School students just in time for the Red Sox home opener on Thursday, and are part of a JetBlue initiative called Calling All Kids. The project will reportedly put 45,000 free baseball hats on the heads of students in more than 100 schools across Boston. 

In addition to Ortiz, kids also got a visit from Red Sox mascot Wally as well as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Chang.

The Red Sox said Calling All Kids is an "effort to connect baseball to the next generation of fans," NECN reported.

The team is scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at Fenway Park. 

 
 
