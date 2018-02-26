No Ad

Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Boston

Boston furry convention 2018 bonds anthropomorphic adorers

Anthro New England held its annual Boston furry convention this past weekend to raise money for charity and bring together fans of anthropomorphic characters.
By
Morgan Rousseau
 Published : February 26, 2018 | Updated : February 26, 2018
boston furry convention 2018 VIEW GALLERY 7 Photos
  • boston furry convention 2018 boston furry convention 2018
    Image Zoom
    1 of 7

    Furries assemble! A group photo of the convention's fur-suited participants in the main ballroom. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  • boston furry convention 2018 boston furry convention 2018
    Image Zoom
    2 of 7

    New Yorkers Alyssa Gotobed and Michelle Stoudt bump into Orion J from the big apple. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  • boston furry convention boston furry convention
    Image Zoom
    3 of 7

    Dragoncat from New Hampshire wonders if the reason why she can't get a cab outside the Park Plazza Hotel is because she is fluffy. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  • boston furry convention 2018 boston furry convention 2018
    Image Zoom
    4 of 7

    Shetani from New Jersey presents a species that is a king cheetah. Her craftsmanship has given her fur suit mouth special detail, as her real eyes and hair are utilized. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  • boston furry convention 2018 boston furry convention 2018
    Image Zoom
    5 of 7

    Massachusetts Rescue Dog mascot "K-9 Rocco" on stage with Officer Artie O'Connell and his partner Jett with the Massachusetts State Environmental Police. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  • boston furry convention 2018 boston furry convention 2018
    Image Zoom
    6 of 7

    Caroline McCue from Newton says hello to the well-travelled Lix. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

  • boston furry convention 2018 boston furry convention 2018
    Image Zoom
    7 of 7

    Cherry Blossom Fox from New Hampshire poses for her closeup. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

Claiming on its website to be one of the largest new furry conventions, Anthro New England was formed in 2014 and holds conventions that reflect the unique qualities of New England and its residents. Their latest Boston convention over the weekend was no exception, as the group held a memorable event that aimed to better the community by raising money for charity.

"Every year furries — fans of anthropomorphic characters — gather to have fun, share knowledge and help local charities," the group said on its website. "Come see what we're all about!"

This year's convention theme was "To The Sea!" according to organizers. The convention ran from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel. 

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending