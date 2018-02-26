Boston furry convention 2018 bonds anthropomorphic adorers

Anthro New England held its annual Boston furry convention this past weekend to raise money for charity and bring together fans of anthropomorphic characters.

Massachusetts Rescue Dog mascot "K-9 Rocco" on stage with Officer Artie O'Connell and his partner Jett with the Massachusetts State Environmental Police. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

Shetani from New Jersey presents a species that is a king cheetah. Her craftsmanship has given her fur suit mouth special detail, as her real eyes and hair are utilized. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

Dragoncat from New Hampshire wonders if the reason why she can't get a cab outside the Park Plazza Hotel is because she is fluffy. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

Claiming on its website to be one of the largest new furry conventions, Anthro New England was formed in 2014 and holds conventions that reflect the unique qualities of New England and its residents. Their latest Boston convention over the weekend was no exception, as the group held a memorable event that aimed to better the community by raising money for charity.

"Every year furries — fans of anthropomorphic characters — gather to have fun, share knowledge and help local charities," the group said on its website. "Come see what we're all about!"

This year's convention theme was "To The Sea!" according to organizers. The convention ran from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel.