Boston Marathon 2018: Street closures, start time, route, MBTA info

You probably should leave your car at home.

Boston Marathon 2018 will take place on Monday, April 16. Tens of thousands of marathoners are expected to participate in the 122nd annual Boston Marathon, while approximately half million people will pack Boston to be part of all the excitement. You can also catch the action online by watching the Boston Marathon live stream so you don't miss anything.

According to the Boston Department of Transportation, there will be several street closures for the marathon, so it’s a good idea to leave your car at home on Monday.

Boston Marathon 2018 route map

The 2018 Boston Marathon will start in Hopkinton at the Doughboy statue on East Main Street and finish on Boylston Street near the John Hancock Tower in Copley Square.

The official Boston Marathon 2018 map is available on the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) website.

Boston Marathon 2018 start time

There are several start times for the Boston Marathon. The first race kicks-off just before 9 a.m. with the Mobility impaired group. Check out the different start times for the 2018 Boston Marathon according to the BAA.

— 8:50 am: Mobility impaired

— 9:17 am: Men’s push-rim wheelchair

— 9:19 am: Women’s push-rim wheelchair

— 9:22 am: Handcycle

— 9:32 am: Elite women’s

— 10:00 am: Elite men’s and Wave One

— 10:25 am: Wave Two

— 10:50 am: Wave Three

— 11:15 am: Wave Four

Boston Marathon 2018 street closures and traffic info

The following roads and streets will be closed in Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, Brookline and Boston. Streets will close as early as 7 a.m. in Hopkinton and 5 a.m. in Boston.

Hopkinton: 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Ashland: 7: 15 a.m. to 1:45pm

Framingham: 8:30 a.m.to 2:15 p.m.

Natick: 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Wellesley: 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Newton: 8:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Brookline: 9:15am to 5:15pm

Boston street closures for Boston Marathon 2018

According to the Boston Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed as early as 5 a.m. on Monday, April 16.

5 a.m.: Charles Street, adjacent to the Boston Common

6 a.m.: Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street

8 a.m.: All streets east of Massachusetts Avenue and Massachusetts Turnpike Exit 22

8 a.m.: All streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area

8:30 a.m.: All streets in the Brighton area leading to the route will close

For a detailed listing of street closures for the 2018 Boston Marathon, visit Boston.gov.

When will Boylston Street reopen?

According to city officials, Boylston Street will reopen at approximately 8 p.m. All other streets in the area are expected to reopen at 7 p.m.

Boston Marathon 2018 MBTA info

According to the MBTA, there will schedule changes, station closings and special all-day commuter rail passes available for the 122nd Boston Marathon. The Orange, Red Blue and Silver lines will all run on a regular weekday schedule.

For detailed up-to-date and detailed MBTA information, commuters are encouraged to follow @MBTA on Twitter and visit MBTA’s Boston Marathon 2018 special section for additional information.