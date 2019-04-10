Boston Marathon 2019: Route, start time, street closures, MBTA info

On Monday April 15, the 123rd Boston Marathon will take place and more than 30,000 participants and approximately one million spectators will crowd the streets of Boston and the Greater Boston region. According to the City of Boston, several streets will be closed for the Boston Marathon beginning as early as 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Whether you’re planning to be a spectator during the race or need to navigate the Boston area or nearby suburbs, here’s what you need to know about the Boston Marathon including start time, route, street closures and MTBA service changes that may affect your commute.

Boston Marathon 2019 start times

Click/tap the map to visit the interactive version on the BAA website.

2019 Boston Marathon street closures

The following streets and roads will be closed along areas along the Boston Marathon route:

Hopkinton: 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Ashland: 7:15 a.m -1:45 p.m.

Framingham: 8:30 a.m. -2:15 p.m.

Natick: 8:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.

Wellesley: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Newton: 8 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Brookline: 9 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.

3:30 a.m. – Berkley Street and Boylston Street

Berkeley Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Boylston Street, Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

5 a.m. – Boston Common area

Boylston Street, Tremont Street to Arlington Street

Charles Street, Park Plaza to Beacon Street

Boston street closures for Marathon Monday

6 a.m. – Back Bay

Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Berkeley Street

8 a.m. – Back Bay

Clarendon Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Dartmouth Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue

Ring Road, Huntington Avenue to Boylston Street

Fairfield Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Gloucester Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Providence Street, Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Massachusetts Turnpike on-ramp

Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Arlington Street

Newbury Street, Arlington Street to Charlesgate East

St. James Avenue, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Huntington Avenue (outbound), Dartmouth Street to Belvidere Street

Stuart Street, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Dartmouth Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Exeter Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Huntington Avenue

Fairfield Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Gloucester Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hereford Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Dalton Street, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Dalton Street

8 a.m. – Kenmore Square

Beacon Street, Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue

Brookline Avenue, Lansdowne Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Newbury Street Extension, Brookline Avenue to Charlesgate West

Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), from BU Bridge to Gloucester Street

Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), Hereford Street to Deerfield Street

Kenmore Street, Newbury Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)

Raleigh Street, Beacon Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)

8:30 a.m. – Brighton

Commonwealth Avenue, Beacon Street to Gloucester Street, and from the Newton

City Line (Lake Street) to Chestnut Hill Avenue

Beacon Street, Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Brookline town line (Cleveland Circle)

Chestnut Hill Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue to Brookline town line at Ayr Road

According to the Boston Mayor’s Office, Boylston Street will reopen at 8 p.m. All other streets will reopen at 7 p.m.

Boston Marathon 2019 MBTA service changes