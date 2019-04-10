Boston Marathon 2019: Route, start time, street closures, MBTA info
Expect several streets to be closed Monday for the marathon. Leave your car at home.
On Monday April 15, the 123rd Boston Marathon will take place and more than 30,000 participants and approximately one million spectators will crowd the streets of Boston and the Greater Boston region. According to the City of Boston, several streets will be closed for the Boston Marathon beginning as early as 3:30 a.m. on Monday.
Whether you’re planning to be a spectator during the race or need to navigate the Boston area or nearby suburbs, here’s what you need to know about the Boston Marathon including start time, route, street closures and MTBA service changes that may affect your commute.
The 123rd annual Boston Marathon kicks off Monday, April 15 at 9 a.m. EST. According to the Boston Athletic Association, there are nine different start times based on different divisions and programs.
Men’s Wheelchair — 9:02 a.m.
Women’s Wheelchair — 9:04 a.m.
Handcycles & Duos — 9:25 a.m.
Elite Women — 9:32 a.m.
Elite Men — 10 a.m.
Wave One — 10:02 a.m.
Wave Two — 10:25 a.m.
Wave Three — 10:50 a.m.
Wave Four — 11:15 a.m.
All Boston Marathon start times are tentative and are subject to change.
The Boston Marathon will begin in Hopkinton and will move its way through several cities and towns in the Greater Boston Area including Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton and Brookline. The 26.2-mile race will finish on Boylston Street in Boston.
The Boston Athletic Association has an interactive map that includes important information including mile markers, best viewing areas, and where medical stations are located along the marathon route.
The following streets and roads will be closed along areas along the Boston Marathon route:
Hopkinton: 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Ashland: 7:15 a.m -1:45 p.m.
Framingham: 8:30 a.m. -2:15 p.m.
Natick: 8:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
Wellesley: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.
Newton: 8 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.
Brookline: 9 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.
3:30 a.m. – Berkley Street and Boylston Street
Berkeley Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Boylston Street, Berkeley Street to Arlington Street
5 a.m. – Boston Common area
Boylston Street, Tremont Street to Arlington Street
Charles Street, Park Plaza to Beacon Street
6 a.m. – Back Bay
Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Berkeley Street
8 a.m. – Back Bay
Clarendon Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Dartmouth Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue
Ring Road, Huntington Avenue to Boylston Street
Fairfield Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street
Gloucester Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street
Providence Street, Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Massachusetts Turnpike on-ramp
Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Arlington Street
Newbury Street, Arlington Street to Charlesgate East
St. James Avenue, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
Huntington Avenue (outbound), Dartmouth Street to Belvidere Street
Stuart Street, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Newbury Street
Clarendon Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Dartmouth Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Exeter Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Huntington Avenue
Fairfield Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Gloucester Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Hereford Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Dalton Street, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Dalton Street
8 a.m. – Kenmore Square
Beacon Street, Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue
Brookline Avenue, Lansdowne Street to Commonwealth Avenue
Newbury Street Extension, Brookline Avenue to Charlesgate West
Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), from BU Bridge to Gloucester Street
Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), Hereford Street to Deerfield Street
Kenmore Street, Newbury Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)
Raleigh Street, Beacon Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)
8:30 a.m. – Brighton
Commonwealth Avenue, Beacon Street to Gloucester Street, and from the Newton
City Line (Lake Street) to Chestnut Hill Avenue
Beacon Street, Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Brookline town line (Cleveland Circle)
Chestnut Hill Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue to Brookline town line at Ayr Road
According to the Boston Mayor’s Office, Boylston Street will reopen at 8 p.m. All other streets will reopen at 7 p.m.
According to the MBTA, Copley station will be closed all Monday The Berkeley Street entrance at Arlington Station will aslo be closed on Monday for the marathon.
The following stations will be closed on the Green Line from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the marathon:
South Street (B branch)
Kent Street (C branch)
St. Mary’s Street (C branch)
The MBTA notes that all subway lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule with rush-hour service before and after the race.
For detailed and up-to-date transit information for subways, buses and the commuter rail, visit the MBTA website.