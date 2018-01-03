Boston schools to close ahead of blizzard

Boston Public Schools will be closed on Jan. 4, 2018 due to a snow emergency.

A blizzard will bring a foot of snow to Boston on Thursday, leaving in its trail days of freezing temperatures.

As a result, it looks like students who have just returned from holiday vacation will again have some time away from school. Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday that Boston schools would be closed on Thursday, Jan. 4 due to the blizzard.

“Certainly it's starting off with a bang, 2018,” Walsh said. “We’re ready for this storm.”

The blizzard will impact commutes on Thursday and even Friday, likely bringing whiteout road conditions. Students and faculty should stay off the roads.

"As always, schools are reaching out to families so parents can make arrangements to get childcare if they need it," Walsh said, adding that "we’re not going to make any determinations yet" about Friday cancellations or delays.