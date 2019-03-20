Charlestown man faces 10 counts of aggravated rape, held without bail

Police tape hangs across the entrance to Victor Pena's Charlestown apartment. Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Charlestown man accused of kidnapping and raping an inebriated woman he allegedly held captive was ordered held without bail after he pleaded not guilty to ten counts of aggravated rape in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday.

Victor Pena, 38, allegedly abducted a 23-year-old woman from a bar in the Faneuil Hall area on Jan 19, and kept her trapped in his apartment for three days, feeding her nothing but canned pineapples and alcohol.

He reportedly told the victim that the two would start a family together, took selfies together, and at one point, threatened to kill her when she attempted to flee his apartment on Walford Way.

According to Boston 25 News, court documents detailed a nightmarish span of three days starting with the victim coming to on a bare mattress, attempting to get dressed and leave, only to be physically restrained and bombarded with death threats. Pena allegedly installed a new deadbolt on his door following her second escape attempt.

Prosecutors said the victim was sexually assaulted multiple times while in captivity, and that she submitted without resistance as she feared for her life. The victim was reported missing on Sunday, January 19, after leaving Hennessy’s Pub in Faneuil Hall that Saturday night. On Jan 22, police released photos of a "person of interest," and assembled a timeline of events surrounding the victim’s disappearance:

-11:04 PM: the victim is seen leaving a Hennessy’s at 25 Union Street with a white male who police determined was not involved in her disappearance.

-11:42 PM: Approximately 40 minutes later, two unknown males are observed inviting the victim to walk with them in the area of Congress Street and State Street. One of the males appears to walk ahead while the second male places his arm around the victim and directs her towards the State Street MBTA Station. This man, police determined, was Pena.

-12:01 AM: Approximately 20 minutes later, additional video shows the victim carried by Pena, still with his arm around her, exiting the Bunker Hill Community MBTA Station in Charlestown. The other male party was no longer observed in any surveillance video moving forward.

-12:13 AM: Approximately 10 minutes later, the victim and Pena were observed again in the area of Green Street walking together towards Bartlett Street.

A short time later, phone records indicate the victim’s phone was in the general area of the Bunker Hill Housing Development on Walford Way in Charlestown.

Police found the victim standing in Pena's apartment and arrested him on Jan. 22.