Federal kidnapping charge announced in abduction, murder of Jassy Correia

The Providence man accused of abducting and murdering a Lynn mother is facing federal kidnapping charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Louis D. Coleman III, 32, was caught hours after authorities identified him as the suspect connected to Jassy Correia’s disapearance after she left her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub last Saturday night.

“This charge carries a sentence of mandatory life, and is death-sentence eligible,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a Sunday news conference. Lelling said it is “premature” to decide whether his office would pursue the death penalty.

Authorities said Correia, 23, of Lynn, died from blunt-force-trauma and strangulation. She was reportedly found in the trunk of Coleman’s car on the highway near Wilmington, Delaware. He reportedly told authorities, “she’s in the trunk.” Her body was bound with duct tape and covered with baking soda, according to authorities.

"She was a mother, she was brave, she was strong,” Correia’s cousin, Katia Depina told NECN. "She did not deserve this. She went out to celebrate her birthday and never returned home. She did not deserve this. We want justice for her death."

Charges against Coleman include kidnapping, refusal to report a death with intent to conceal a crime, and mutilation of a dead human body.

“The pain that we feel as a city right now is real as we mourn the loss of a young life that was taken too soon,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted. “My heart breaks for Jassy's family and friends, and her young daughter.”

“I can’t tell you how upsetting this is,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said. “This is just a horrible tragedy.” U.S. Attorney Lelling said that officials do not believe that Coleman and Correia knew each other prior to last week, and that she did not appear to have been sexually assaulted.

"She was a mother, she was brave, she was strong,” Correia’s cousin, Katia Depina, said in an interview with NECN. "She did not deserve this. She went out to celebrate her birthday and never returned home. She did not deserve this. We want justice for her death."