Check out a giant Hanukkah menorah at the State House

The 18-foot menorah marks the start of the Jewish holiday Hannukkah.

Rabbi Rachmiel Liberman, left, and House Speaker Robert DeLeo light a menorah during a ceremony at the State House in Boston on Dec. 21, 2016. Photo: Getty Images

A Boston rabbi will join Massachusetts state officials on Tuesday at the annual lighting of a large menorah at the State House.

The menorah is 18-feet, according to organizers, and will mark the beginning of Hanukkah the eight-day Jewish Holiday.

It's so large that Governor Charlie Baker, Speaker Robert DeLeo, and Rabbi Rachmiel Liberman of Congregation Lubavitch Synagogue will have to be hoisted by scissor lift to conduct the lighting.

The event is co-sponsored by Congregation Lubavitch Synagogue in Brookline.

The eight-day Hanukkah festival celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians in the second century BCE.

A special reception and lighting ceremony will be held at The Grand Staircase of the State House at 4 p.m. There, visitors will be treated to a musical interlude featuring the 21-piece U.S. Navy Band and songs by local students of Schechter Day School.