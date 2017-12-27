Many days of bitter cold ahead for Boston

Did you enjoy Boston’s picturesque white Christmas? Now, it’s time to bundle up even more as bitter cold moves into the area.

The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for central and eastern parts of Massachusetts, as well as Connecticut, as wind will dip temperatures dangerously low Wednesday night and through to Thursday morning.

The weather service is advising people to keep their skin covered when outside to protect against frostbite. Forecasters are predicting wind chills of -13 degrees in Boston Thursday morning and say that more wind chill advisories may be needed for the coming weekend, as well.

Dangerous wind chills expected tonight/Thu morning. Keep skin covered for frostbite protection. pic.twitter.com/mxYcVRwynn — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 27, 2017

Daytime temperatures in New England are not expected to rise out of the 20s all week, forecasters say. In Boston, temperatures could reach a high of 18 degrees on Wednesday and 11 degrees on Thursday, but with strong wind chills, things will feel even colder.

“Windchill is based on the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by wind and cold,” the National Weather Service explained. “As the wind increases, it draws heat from the body, driving down skin temp and eventually the internal body temp. Therefore, the wind makes it FEEL much colder.”

Wednesday night and Thursday, wind chill values could be as low as -13 degrees. On Thursday, winds will be around 7 to 9 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 21 miles per hour.

For Friday, forecasters are predicting a high near 15 degrees with winds around 5 to 7 mile per hour. By Friday night, the lowest temperature is expected to be around 5 degrees.

This weekend may see some snow, the weather service says. The current forecast puts the chance of flurries around 30 percent.

For next week, “Sunday through Tuesday...Other than possibly some ocean effect snow showers over the outer Cape during Sunday morning, it looks to remain cold and dry with a reinforcing shot of arctic air,” forecasters say.

Boston Emergency Medical Services has also warned residents not to stay outside too long and to dress appropriately for the low temperatures. Mayor Marty Walsh has issued tips for Bostonians in advance of the bitter cold.

Bitterly cold start to the day - limit your time outside and reduce your skins exposure to the cold. pic.twitter.com/BkYiqeNvRL — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) December 27, 2017

With wind chill, frostbite can occur in 30 minutes, experts say. Walsh is encouraging residents to check on neighbors, be mindful of homeless individuals who may need help and to be cautious when using space heaters.

The Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers are open to those who need a warm place to visit during the day, locations and hours are available here. Boston’s resident services hotline 311 is open for questions and more tips can be found at boston.gov/cold.

"We want to make make sure each and every Boston resident will be safe and warm when bitterly cold weather arrives this week," Walsh said in a statement. "In times like these, it's vital for residents to look out for one another, and I encourage all Bostonians to reach out to the city if they or their neighbors need help this winter season. City workers will be constantly vigilant to ensure the safety of all."