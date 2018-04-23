Mayor Walsh signs ordinance to increase access to voting in Boston

The ordinance makes it easier, officials said, for residents to register to vote during everyday interactions with city government, from Boston Public Schools to city libraries.

The ordinance makes it easier for Boston residents to register to vote. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian/Metro

Mayor Marty Walsh signed on Monday an ordinance to increase access to voting in Boston.

Walsh joined City Councilor Josh Zakim and other officials to sign the legislation, which aims to make it easier for residents to register to vote when interacting with any city departments, from the Boston Public Library to the Boston Transportation Department and so on.

Zakim spearheaded the voter registration access bill, which was unanimously approved by Boston City on April 11.

“I’m thrilled that my colleagues agree with me on the importance of reducing barriers to voter registration, and that the city is doing all that we can to encourage more people to register and to vote,” Zakim said in an earlier statement. “Soon, it will be much easier for all eligible Bostonians to have their voices heard by exercising one of their most sacred civil rights — the right to vote.”

Now, residents can more easily submit their voter registration forms when they have “routine interactions” with city government.

The ordinance requires voter registration forms to be made available at Boston Public Schools high schools and welcome centers, Boston Public Library neighborhood branches and all Boston Centers for Youth and Families community centers.

It also requires that the Office of the Parking Clerk provide voter registration forms to all residents who are applying for neighborhood parking permits and for that office to share those completed forms with the Boston Elections Department.

These changes will eliminate barriers to voter registration, officials said, making the process more accessible to all.

“This is a proactive step that we are taking in the city of Boston while we continue to wait for the state to enact [Automatic Voter Registration],” Zakim said in a statement. “Ultimately, we need to get statewide AVR to help reverse the downward trend of voter turnout in Massachusetts. It’s too important an issue for the people of our commonwealth.”