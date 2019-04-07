Missing Wentworth student Max Carbone found dead in Roxbury

Police have located the Wentworth Institute of Technology student who was reported missing early Saturday morning, and confirmed that he has died.

Boston Police in District B-2, Roxbury, responded to a report of a body found in the area of 123 Terrace Street in Roxbury at about 8:08 AM on Sunday, April 7.

On arrival, officers located an adult male who was pronounced deceased at the scene, and was later identified as Maximillian Carbone, 19, of Nahant.

At this stage of the investigation, detectives do not believe Carbone’s death to be considered suspicious.

“Our hearts are broken. Max was a sweet, happy and loving son, brother and friend. He was a hardworking student who cared about helping people. He will be missed dearly. We want to thank the Boston and Nahant Police and the Wentworth Community,” Carbone’s family said in a statement posted on CBS Boston.

He was last seen leaving a party on Allegheny Street around 1 a.m. on Saturday, and was reported missing soon after.

Search parties gathered at about 7 a.m. on Sunday, and began combing the streets to look for Carbone. Carbone was found behind a building near the Alleghany Street and Terrace Street area about an hour later. Boston Police established a crime scene, and cordoned off the area in until the medical examiner could remove the body.

“We are devastated by the loss of Max,” Wentworth Institute of Technology Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Eric Overstrӧm said in a statement posted on the schools’ website.

Carbone was a sophomore studying biomedical engineering.

“He was a very talented young man who had chosen biomedical engineering as his field of study,” Overstrӧm said. “He had many friends within and outside of Wentworth, and a warm and loving extended family who will miss him dearly.”

Others who knew Carbone expressed their grief as well.

“Our Swampscott Community is saddened by the news of the death of 2017 SHS graduate Max Carbone,” the Swampscott School system tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Grief and counseling services will be available to all students and staff tomorrow at both the Middle School and High School.”

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police District B-2 (Roxbury) Detectives at (617) 343-4275. Community members wishing to assist this search anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).