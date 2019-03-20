Multiple service member monuments defaced with oil in South Boston and Mattapan

The Boston Police are investigating two separate instances of defaced monuments for fallen soldiers and police officers in South Boston and Mattapan.

BPD is imploring the public to help find whoever poured oil on monuments dedicated to fallen Boston Police officers, veterans of the Civil War, Spanish American War, WWI and WWII monuments and memorials dedicated to the Knights of Columbus and Free Masons in Mount Hope Cemetery in Mattapan on Tuesday.

“Clearly, these memorials are meant to honor and show great respect to those, whether they be veterans or police officers, who spent a lifetime in dedicated service to our city and nation,” Police Commissioner William Gross said in a statement posted on the Boston Police news blog. “I find it beyond reprehensible and wrong that anyone would think it okay to damage and desecrate such hallowed grounds. Clearly, we hope to quickly identify and hold accountable the person responsible for these misguided and hateful actions.”

The BPD is asking anyone with information about these acts of vandalism to contact District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.

Meanwhile, the Massachusetts State Police are investigating a similar instance of defaced monuments for fallen soldiers in South Boston reported on Monday. State Troopers responded to a report of a vandalized WWII monument at the front of the causeway on Castle Island. According to the State Police blog, troopers found an oil-like substance splashed on the granite monuments. The time of the vandalism remains part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about who may be responsible is urged to call State Police barracks in South Boston at 617-740-7710.

“These acts of vandalism will not be tolerated in our city,” Mayor Marty Walsh Tweeted. “Together with the Boston police, we will make sure anyone involved will be held responsible.”

Officials told the Boston Globe that Members of the Department of Conservation and Recreation are still trying to clean the memorial.

“DCR crews continue to attempt to clean the substance off the granite memorial, which has proven difficult because of the nature of the substance,” State Police spokesman David Procopio said. It is not clear that these two instances are related.