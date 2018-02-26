Pats player Malcolm Mitchell ‘shares the magic’

Mitchell says he struggled with reading and self-esteem as a student, which motivated him to help children’s literacy.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh asks the gathering who wants to be Mayor of Boston. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

Boston Public School students show off their copies of "The Magician's Hat" so they can read along with the author and star athlete Malcolm Mitchell. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

Malcolm Mitchell shares some wise words his mother told him when he was little: "The only boundaries are those we create for ourselves."Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

Patriots player Malcolm Mitchell and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh hosted a Reading Rally at the Boston Public Library on Monday morning.

Mitchell’s reading rally celebrated National Reading Month, which is in March, as well as the release of his newly-illustrated edition of his children’s book, “The Magician's Hat.” It was the second stop on his “Share the Magic” reading tour, in which Mitchell is reading his book aloud with nearly 3,000 children from eight schools in Boston, New York City and Atlanta.

The Pats player says he struggled with reading and self-esteem as a student, which motivated him to help children’s literacy.

“My mission is to be in every classroom - to reach every student that I can - and to let them know that there truly is magic inside of a book,” Mitchell said. “I wholeheartedly believe that hopes and dreams can be realized by opening a book and reading. It happened to me; and I know it can happen to others.”