PHOTOS: Boston takes to streets to celebrate 2018 Red Sox World Series win

The Boston Red Sox became World Series champions on Sunday night after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5 to 1 in Game Five of the best-of-seven series. The Red Sox World Series victory parade is scheduled for Wednesday, but Boston fans still took to the streets right after the win to celebrate.

Sunday’s Game Five win gave the Red Sox their ninth ever World Series title and their fourth title in the last 15 years.

The Red Sox weren’t home for the win unfortunately, since the game was in Los Angeles, but Boston fans still took over the city’s streets Sunday night.

Many fans were hanging in Kenmore Square, ready to erupt in cheers when the third and final out was called.

Red Sox World Series win caps a historic season

This was a monumental season for the Red Sox, with some saying this season’s team will go down in baseball history as one of the best ever.

The Boston Red Sox had 119 wins from the start of the baseball season to its post-season end. They won the spring training league, the regular league and, obviously, the World Series, Mayor Marty Walsh noted.

Only two teams have ever had more wins out of combined regular season and playoff games: the 1998 Yankees, with 125 wins, and the 2001 Mariners, with 120 wins, according to CBS.

“This is an all-time great team we had,” Walsh said on Monday when announcing the details of the Red Sox World Series victory parade. “I think lot of people enjoyed watching this team. Everyone had a special play in this world series. Congrats to entire team for their positivity and resilience.”

Fans celebrating the Red Sox World Series win were mostly respectful Walsh noted, though there was one arrest for the destruction of property. City officials are urging residents to be continue to be respectful in their World Series celebrations as the week continues.