Police seek help finding missing Boston transgender teen

The family of a missing autistic transgender Boston woman are asking for any information regarding her whereabouts.

Darius Chisholm, who also goes by Jade Penelope, has not heard from Chisholm or seen her in three days, according to her sister, Kiera Krans.

Chisholm, 19 of Boston, was last seen at about 3:00 PM. in the area of 14 Dubois Street in Roxbury on Saturday, Feb. 16.

“She has autism,” Krans said. “She never stays away from home like this. She loves her comfort and family.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Boston Police Department issued a missing person’s alert for “a person with complications,” and is subsequently seeking the public’s help in collecting any information that could lead to finding her.

Her family posted a still shot from her SnapChat account from Saturday. This is the last anyone had heard from her. Police and family members are concerned for her well-being, as she had made suicidal threats.

Family members said that she has struggled with similar issues in the past, and that this is not the first time that her safety has been a concern.

“Per her friends, she was feeling down and suicidal,” Krans said. “She has done this in the past. She goes to the Charles River Esplanade and has threatens to jump. She has done this before.”

Chisholm is a part-time employee at the Starbucks at 874 Commonwealth Ave and is said to frequent the Fenway area, the Boston University campus, Newbury Street area and Downtown Crossing. She was last seen wearing glasses with blue tape on both sides, a black hat with a tan fur pom-pom, long dark orange jacket, black sweater, and brown Ugg slippers.

“We need help finding my TransSister,” Krans wrote on a Facebook post. “It’s cold outside. We need to find her. Please help us find Jade.” Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is advised to contact District B-2 Detectives (Roxbury) at (617) 343-6694.