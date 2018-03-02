Thousands without power, streets flooded as nor'easter hits Mass.

The major coastal storm is already causing power outages, downed trees and flooded streets throughout Massachusetts on Friday.

The yellow dot in this image is an over-6 foot tall lieutenant with the Quincy Police Marine Unit . Photo: Quincy Police / Twitter

The nor’easter bearing down on the east coast is causing rampant flooding and power outages throughout Massachusetts.

More than 37,000 Massachusetts residents were without power as of 1 p.m. on Friday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The agency has issued an alert for this coastal storm, warning Bay Staters that it will impact them with heavy rain, wet snow, strong winds and, for those along the shoreline, “moderate to major - and potentially life-threatening - coastal flooding” into Saturday.

Numerous reports of road closures as coastal flooding begins; now at this point we want to focus on hunkering down and taking action; here are some safety rules concerning coastal flooding; please stay away from the shoreline, don't go out on any rocks along the beaches pic.twitter.com/3mOTXkvWto — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 2, 2018

There have been multiple road closures throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service Boston office, with local police departments informing residents of downed power lines, traffic accidents and dangerous road conditions due to the rain and rising tides.

Please avoid Arsenal St until further notice. pic.twitter.com/sCKFJK8aqt — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) March 2, 2018

Quincy police posted videos of flooding throughout the city Friday morning, urging residents that if they do not have to be on the road, “please stay home!”

Current conditions around the 700 block of Sea St. Road is impassable @CityofQuincy pic.twitter.com/pg1FarZCiH — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) March 2, 2018

Ladies and gentlemen.. PLEASE... This not only endangers your life, but the lives of first responders #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/qfAsec4Xoz — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) March 2, 2018

Areas of Boston are experiencing flooding as well, particularly the Seaport and East Boston neighborhoods.

High tide on Boston Harbor and Seaport Boulevard is taking the brunt. pic.twitter.com/d5YsEaCZ85 — Seaport Boston Hotel (@seaportboston) March 2, 2018

It’s not just those driving who are affected by this weather. The MBTA has reported multiple issues due to downed trees on train tracks and flooding inside stations.

This nor’easter could rival other historic storms. Already, the National Weather Service announced that Boston reached its third highest tide observed since records began in 1928, at 14.67 feet. Crests tonight could be even higher.

The city of Boston is urging residents to be prepared as the heavy wind and rain continue. Bostonians can sign up to receive emergency alerts by phone, text or email with Alert Boston and can see flooding prevention tips here.

"I encourage all residents to be mindful of the storm and encourage employers to take the weather into consideration, which will mostly impact the coastal areas of our city," Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. "As we saw with the coastal flooding in the Seaport in January, there is a need to proactively plan for our changing climate, which is why we're integrating climate resilience into all aspects of city planning and moving forward, beginning with a Climate Ready project in South Boston."