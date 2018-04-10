Advocates ask Red Sox to go green

Environmental advocates in Massachusetts are calling on the baseball team to commit to 100 percent renewable energy sources.

Fenway Park may have the Green Monster, but advocates are asking the Red Sox to go even greener.

Advocates from Environment Massachusetts and MASSPIRG Students launched on Tuesday a campaign called “Sox Go Green,” asking the Boston baseball team to switch over to 100 percent renewable energy sources.

That includes all the energy used for Fenway Park, team operations and the team’s spring training facility in Florida, according to Environment Massachusetts.

“We all know the Red Sox are the best team in baseball. Now, we’re asking them to be the best team for the environment, too,” said Ben Hellerstein, state director for Environment Massachusetts, in a statement. “By committing to achieve 100 percent renewable energy, the Sox can help clean up our air and protect our kids’ health.”

Specifically, the environmental advocates are asking the Major League team to get all its electricity from wind and solar energy sources in New England within the next five years, and then to commit to renewable energy for all heating and ground transportation within 10 years.

That commitment would help cut down on unhealthy air pollution, advocates say, because less oil and gas would be burned for energy. According to Environment Massachusetts, Boston had 92 days of “unhealthy levels of air pollution” in 2015, which can lead to asthma, cardiovascular disease and more.

The Red Sox wouldn’t be the first organization in Boston to go completely green. Seven cities and towns across Massachusetts have committed to achieving 100 percent renewable energy, according to Environment Massachusetts, along with institutions like Boston University, Harvard University and Partners HealthCare.

Outside of Massachusetts, groups have been committing to green energy as well. Google recently confirmed it runs on 100 percent renewable energy, as did Apple.

The Red Sox do have a number of green initiatives, including a Green Team recycling program, Fenway rooftop gardens and a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-certified spring training park. Still, going 100 percent renewable would make a big statement, and a big impact, advocates say.

“As a lifelong Sox fan, I know how important this team is in the eyes of everyone who lives in Massachusetts,” said Morganne McGuirk, a student at UMass Boston and the chapter chair for MASSPIRG Students, in a statement. “If the Red Sox go 100 percent renewable, other businesses and institutions will undoubtedly follow their lead.”

The campaign will continue throughout the spring and summer as advocates collect signatures for a petition. A Red Sox spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.