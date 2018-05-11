What to know about Somerville's PorchFest 2018

Somerville's annual front stoop music festival PorchFest 2018 will bring an eclectic mix of live music to the city's neighborhoods on Sunday.

PorchFest 2018 was originally slated to kick off on Saturday, May 12, but a rainy forecast pushed the celebration to Sunday, May 13. The annual music event has happened since 2011, and continues to bring artists and music lovers together each spring. According to organizers, "In 2011, the Somerville Arts Council created a decentralized music festival--PorchFest. Perhaps you’ve sat on your porch and overheard a neighbor strumming guitar on another porch? Porchfest takes this idea and multiplies it."

Here's what else to know about Somerville's PorchFest 2018

When is PorchFest?

PorchFest was originally set for Saturday, but will now enjoy a rain date of Sunday. Music starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Parking restrictions will be in effect in residential areas during this time. There are also three time slots for the day based on three areas of the city; west of Willow Avenue will be 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.; Willow Avenue to Central Street will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and east of Central Street will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where is PorchFest?

PorchFest doesn't discriminate when it comes to neighborhoods. Locals can find music acts on any of Somerville's porches, stoops and front yards, according to organizers.

What kind of music is at PorchFest?

Music acts at PorchFest will range from "Bollywood funk, cosmic Americana, killer blues, Moroccan, Balkan, gospel, American space rock and clawhammer banjo," according to organizers.

Is PorchFest free?

This is one of the rare occasions where music lovers don't have to shell out a lot of cash to enjoy live tunes. In fact, they don't have to spend any money at all — PorchFest is free to all.