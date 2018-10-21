Spectators brave the chilly weather to watch The Head of Charles Regatta (photos)

Energy and excitement were in the air at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston over the weekend. More than 800 rowing teams from all over the world came to compete with the hopes of being the first team to beat all the others.

The course is 3 miles long and takes skill and strategy for rowers who must make their way under 6 bridges to make it to the finish line near Christian A Herter Park.

Thousands of onlookers congregated on the sides of the Charles River on both Saturday and Sunday, cheering and holding signs of encouragement to celebrate the 54th annual fall event.

“It’s really early in the year, and so it gets a lot of fanfare because it is a very visible event. It is the premier event of the fall, lots of spectators. So it gets a lot of excitement, but it is not that relevant come spring,” Harvard coach Bill Boyce shared about the Head of the Charles Regatta.

While the weather cooperated for a rain free two days, it was a cool and breezy weekend with rowers working their against the wind in choppy waters.

On both days the race began at 7:45 a.m., ending just before 5 p.m. In between watching the races, spectators attended sponsored Regatta events that lined the Charles River from Cambridge to Boston, enjoying comradery, food, drink and more.