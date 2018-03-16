St. Paddy's Parade paints Southie green

As many as 1 million revelers celebrated the 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston on Sunday.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks to the media before the parade begins. (All photos: Derek Kouyoumjian)

Ms Ireland USA for 2018, Julie Michelle Wilson, takes a moment by the Local 17 float. (All photos: Derek Kouyoumjian)

A young spectator enjoys the parade as it matches down Broadway. (All photos: Derek Kouyoumjian)

The parade crowd at the intersection of Broadway and Dorchester Street, the center of Southie. (All photos: Derek Kouyoumjian)

Bobby O'Brien of the Local 17 Sheet Metal Workers Union, otherwise known as the Tin Men, with his wife Kathy. (All photos: Derek Kouyoumjian)

Jim Galvin, Kevin Sullivan, and Jay Connolly of the Boston Police Honor Guard. (All photos: Derek Kouyoumjian)

On Sunday, South Boston came alive with the sound of bagpipes and the buzz of a jubilant crowd as the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade marked the Irish holiday.

Up to one million spectators were estimated to attend Sunday's parade, which happened a day after St. Patrick's Day. The parade saw sunny skies albeit cold temperatures. This year's route was shortened due to concern over massive amounts of uncleared snow on the ground after last week's blizzard. The new 1.8-mile route was about half the length of the original 3.2-mile route. As a result, spectators dealt with more congestion than usual.

More than 100 groups and thousands of marchers participated in Sunday's event, according to organizers. The parade included about 75 floats and saw performances from 35 bands. The annual parade has been a tradition in Southie, where Irish immigrants first settled in the early 1800s, since 1901.

Some fast stats about the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

2018 was the 117th year of the parade

Anti-war group Veterans for Peace was banned from participating due to not meeting the parade's code of conduct

In addition to local bands, musicians traveled from as far away as Ireland and Canada

The parade lasts about 3 hours

There are few rules, but among them: no nudity, no cursing and no protesting

In their code of conduct, organizers make no mention of a ban on booze -- though road soda isn't always necessary as there are a plethora of Irish pubs in Southie

The "advertisement or display of one's sexual orientation as a topic" is not allowed. In other words, organizers don't want spectators to protest for gay rights at the annual parade

Although not required, parade organizers encourage spectators to arrive wearing green and sporting as much Irish pride as possible (think green Mardi Gras beads and shamrock tattoos)