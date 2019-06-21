Underground Mural Project gets underway in Boston

The area underneath I-93 will see eight new murals from local and international painters next week as part of an installation that artists and high-end developers say bridges their communities.

The second Underground Mural Project kicks off Monday, as eight artists will spend the week installing new murals at the Underground Ink Park next to the Ink Block development, culminating with a block party on Saturday. Two years ago, nine artists painted murals in the 8-acre park underneath the I-93 overpass that separates the South End from South Boston, and National Development — which owns the park and developed Ink Block — plans to keep adding murals in the future.

"We made a commitment to really transform this space into an arts park, we see this as phase 2," said Ted Tye, managing partner of National Development. "The underground was a really decrepit area, MassDOT wanted to change that. We looked at it and said this is our front door, we want to change it as well."

Boston-based creative agency Street Theory curated the 2017 installation and is handling this one as well, with National Development funding it. Victor Quiñonez, creative director and co-founder of Street Theory, said the company wanted to emphasize diversity and place up-and-coming local artists with renowned muralists from around the globe.

"We really just want to give Boston a hub where you can come to one place and experience talent in the city," Quiñonez said. "National Development and Ink Block get to say they have this amazing park next to their properties, it almost becomes just another amenity."

Tye said it wasn't a contradiction for the luxury-focused Ink Block to support art with its roots in the street.

"We knew we wanted to capture the urban vibe and we knew this was an area of the city that had a real arts focus and tried to put the two of those together," Tye said "I wouldn't call it graffiti art, I'd call it urban art."

Tye said National Development has reviewed the muralists' concepts but doesn't dictate ideas.

"This is a family environment, we want everything there to be in good taste but allow each artist to have the freedom to express themselves," he said.

Quiñonez agreed, saying the installation was not built around any theme or place-specific concept, but an opportunity for artists to create something personal.

"This is a bit more tailored toward artists ... we're not giving them a theme, like tying them to represent the history of the South End or South Boston," Quiñonez said. "It's about leaving a little bit of themselves in the city to share with everyone."