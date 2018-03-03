What day is St Patricks Day 2018? When is Boston parade?

A look at when and where the festivities will take place in the Hub this year

Its not Valentines Day but the Southie parade is all about love. Getty Images

The best drinking day of the year (sorry, New Year's Eve) is coming up in just a few days and fortunately for just about everyone - it's on a Saturday this year.

St. Patrick's Day always falls on March 17, and this year - for the first time since 2012 - the holiday falls on a Saturday. Last year, St. Patrick's Day fell on a Friday.

The holiday often coincides with the March Madness basketball tournament, and this year is no exception as the third full day of the basketball tourney will take place on that Saturday.

Boston is home to the biggest St. Patrick's Day parade in the country each year, and the famed Southie celebration will take place on Sunday, March 18 this year.

Congressman Stephen Lynch and City Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty will host the St. Patrick's Day breakfast/roast in South Boston this year. The breakfast will take place inside the Ironworkers Local 7 Union Hall.