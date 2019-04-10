What to know about security and transportation on Marathon Monday

There will be some changes to the MBTA on April 15 to accommodate the Boston Marathon. Wikimedia Commons

The 123rd Boston Marathon is swiftly approaching, and while the race is a harbinger of a brighter season, it understandably comes with solemn memories and security concerns.

Law enforcement officials said that there are no credible threats against the Marathon this year, but are nonetheless asking the public to be vigilant while celebrating. Local FBI officials, the Massachusetts State Police, the Boston Police Department, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, and the Boston Athletic Association met at the Fairmont Copley Hotel on April 3 to discuss security measures and operations procedure for the race.

"It's been six years since terrorists struck at the core of our city," FBI special agent Joseph Bonavolonta told NBC Boston. "And the worst thing we can do is become complacent or too comfortable. If you see something, say something."

Officials predict a crowd of about 1 million people will watch the 26 mile haul. They are asking spectators to travel light and leave bikes, bags, coolers, backpacks, cans, bottles and other large items at home.

According to the AP, state police helicopters will keep an eye on events. Surveillance cameras are being placed at strategic spots along the course. Hundreds of uniformed police and National Guard members will patrol the route, and an undisclosed number of plainclothes officers will mingle with fans.

The MBTA is offering a special $15 Marathon Pass valid for all-day, unlimited travel on all Commuter Rail lines through all zones. This special $15 Marathon Pass is available through April 15 on the mTicket app and from ticket offices at North, South, and Back Bay Stations.

In town, Copley Station will be closed for the entire day, according to information posted on the MBTA’s website. Above-ground Green Line stops at South Street (B branch), Kent Street (C branch), and St. Mary’s Street (C branch) will also be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Riders are encouraged to use Arlington Station serving all Green Line branches, Prudential Station for the Green Line E, Hynes Convention Center Station for the Green Line B, C, and D branches, and Back Bay Station on the Orange Line.

Preloaded $5 roundtrip CharlieCards will be available for purchase by credit or debit card only from Transit Ambassadors at Alewife, Back Bay, Braintree, Fenway, Quincy Adams, or Riverside Stations. Customers traveling around the city are encouraged to purchase a $12 1-Day Link pass valid for unlimited subway and bus travel. The Red, Orange, Blue, and Silver Lines will operate a regular weekday schedule with rush-hour levels of service before and after the race with no scheduled station closures.