Buckle up, Boston: Another storm could be a-brewin'

Forecasters are keeping their eyes on another potential storm on Tuesday that could bring rain, ice and snow to the area.

Just as Boston's digging out from Tuesday's storm, another one may be heading toward the region. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

Let's say it all together now, "Are you serious?"

We knew when Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Feb. 2 we’d be in for six more weeks of winter, but this is ridiculous. Boston is still recovering from getting 8 inches of snow this week. And with thousands just getting heat power restored, it’s safe to say we’re all chilled to the bone and ready for spring, which officially arrives on Tuesday, March 20. But wait, that's not all that will arrive that day. Snow, rain and ice could return to Boston again on Tuesday.

Forecasters said the region could get hit with yet another storm just a week after a nor'easter dumped as much as 2 feet of snow across parts of Massachusetts. The National Weather Service said on Twitter that there is potential for another storm, but added that things could change before then.

[Tuesday Storm Potential] There is the "potential" for another storm to impact the region next Tuesday with rain, ice and/or snow. Keep in mind this threat is 6 days out and is far from a certainty along with potential precipitation types. pic.twitter.com/ggPenOlaKN — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 14, 2018

“Given this threat is 6 days out there remains a lot of uncertainty and the storm is certainly not a lock at this point," The NWS said, adding that they will keep an eye on how patterns progress to determine whether the region sees "a rain event, snowstorm, or perhaps even a complete miss."

Needless to say, Bay Staters weren't too optimistic about the news.

Every time there’s been a ‘potential’ we end up with a direct (expletive) hit. Why would this be any different? We’re doomed. — Brian Alexander (@BrianAlex27) March 14, 2018