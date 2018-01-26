2018 Grammy Awards: Street closures, MTA info and more

The 2018 Grammy Awards are quickly approaching and, if you’re a New Yorker, that means planning your weekend travel around the event for the first time since 2003. That’s right, get ready for some street closures and additional subway delays — because, you know, that’s already a normal part of using the NYC subway.

Where are the 2018 Grammy Awards?

The Grammys, and all the white-rose clad celebrities in attendance, are going to be taking over Madison Square Garden this Sunday, January 28 and, as you can imagine, security is going to be a little tight throughout the area. Here’s what you need to know to get around on Sunday without running into roadblocks, extreme subway delays, or grumpy guards.

Street closures for the 2018 Grammy Awards

As you probably already guessed, a section of the city between the Garment District and Korea Town is going to be blocked off by the NYPD. An initial list of street closures has been released for the 2018 Grammy Awards by the NYC Department of Transportation, but they also warned that streets in the area will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD.

Plan to avoid all streets from 28th Street to 34th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenue in addition to Seventh Avenue between 34th and 42nd Street as well as 31st through 34th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenue. We know that’s difficult to digest. Instead of reading through that and picking it apart, you can also simply look at the map of street closures below:

Map of street closures for 2018 Grammy Awards

The Grammys kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST, but be prepared for these streets to be blocked off before the awards begin and after they finish.

MTA info for 2018 Grammy Awards

We highly suggest simply avoiding traveling through Penn Station if at all possible during the 2018 Grammy Awards. If you really, truly must get through the notoriously difficult subway stop, expect more delays than usual and heightened security. Although the MTA has not released any information specifically about the 2018 Grammy Awards and how they’ll affect subway service, you can be sure that the delays will be beyond the planned service changes that night.