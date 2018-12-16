NYPD release sketch of suspect who allegedly raped woman inside her Bronx apartment

Bronx police release sketch of man in ski mask who is said to have raped a woman in her apartment on Dec. 12 Credit: Bronx Police Department

The NYPD is looking to the public for help in identifying a masked assailant who reportedly raped a 41-year-old woman in her Bronx apartment on December 12.

The suspect has been described as 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2 and was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, a black mask and black gloves at the time of the attack, the NYPD shared.

The suspect is said to have made his way into the unidentified victim’s apartment through an unlocked door.

The victim told police the man pushed her into her bedroom and raped her before fleeing the scene.

Officers were called to the woman’s home on Cruger Avenue, near Maran Place, in Pelham Parkway.

Upon arriving, the NYPD found the victim with bruising on her face, neck and back. She was immediately transported to Jacobi Hospital for medical attention.

NYPD offers a reward in the case

"She's hysterical crying, I'm like, 'OK, I'll take the kids when they come home from school," said Sue Ann Whalen, a friend and neighbor of the victim’s, according to NBC4.

"Your home is like your safe haven so it's a scary feeling, you can't even be safe in your own home," added another unnamed neighbor.