Will bomb cyclone close New York City schools?

The short answer? There is no answer. Yet.

As the city preps for the bomb cyclone of winter weather, parents are still wondering if New York City schools will be open Thursday. (iStock)

As the East Coast preps for the impending “bomb cyclone” that is expected to bring hurricane-like winds, sleet, snow and more frigid temperatures to town, parents are still wondering if New York City schools will be open tomorrow.

While the National Weather Service and city officials have issued winter advisories and warnings to expect hazardous conditions, there was no mention of an all-out school closure during a storm update press conference Mayor Bill de Blasio held late Wednesday afternoon.

“All Thursday field trips are being canceled in our school system,” the mayor said. “I don’t have further updates yet, but we’ll have updates as the evening progresses.”

The news, or lack thereof, did not sit well with the countless parents and others watching the press conference online, especially after the mayor highlighted the dangerous conditions expected and urged New Yorkers to not go out if they don’t have to since alternate side parking has been suspended for Thursday and Friday.

“We have a serious storm coming,” de Blasio said. “This could bring some very dangerous conditions. We’ve learned to never underestimate storms, and we’re preparing for a major winter snowstorm.”

“I don’t get it. Says stay home but then schools open,” one New Yorker commented.

“Stay off the road yet our educators and staff should report to work, hmm,” wrote another.

“Why wait till later. Close the schools now?” another wondered.

It is a very rare for the city to close schools, and the Department of Education did not respond to a Metro request early Wednesday about the decision-making process for school closures. Last February, schools were closed for one day due to a major snowstorm.