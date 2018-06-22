Bx27 bus services to extend to NYC Ferry’s Soundview landing

In conjunction with this summer’s ferry route launch, Bx27 will extend from Soundview Avenue to the landing in Clason Point Park.

To accommodate the coming NYC Ferry Soundview route, Bx27 bus service will extend to the ferry land in Clason Point Park in the Bronx. (Wikimedia)

In conjunction with the launch of NYC Ferry’s Soundview route later this summer, Bx27 bus service will extend to the ferry landing in Clason Point Park, the MTA and NYC Economic Development Corporation announced.

The Bx27 connects riders in the Shorehaven, Clason Point and Soundview sections of the Bronx to the Morrison Avenue-Soundview 6 train subway station. The bus currently ends service on Soundview Avenue about 1,000 feet northwest of the ferry landing, and this extension will enable passengers to easily connect to both bus and subway service.

Daily Bx27 trips between 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. will extend to the Soundview ferry landing to meet boat departure and arrival times.

“Extending the Bx27 is a win for our customers in the Bronx who want an easier and faster trip to the new Soundview ferry,” said Darryl Irick, MTA Bus Company president and MTA NYC Transit senior vice president of buses. “This is a natural opportunity for us to work with EDC, and we’re pleased to help spur the success of the new Soundview ferry route.”

NYC Transit is funding the Bx27 route extension, which will go into effect later this summer to coordinate with the NYC Ferry’s Soundview route launch.

“The people of the Bronx are always excited for new transit options, and ferry service is no exception,” Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. said. “This extension of the Bx27 bus line to the forthcoming Soundview ferry service will allow more of my constituents to take advantage of this new transportation option.”

The NYC Ferry Soundview route will travel from Clason Point to East 90th Street, East 34th Street and Wall Street/Pier 11. Travel time between Soundview to Pier 11 is approximately 54 minutes.