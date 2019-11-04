Celebrate New York Election Day with Girl Scout cookies

In honor of Election Day, local Girl Scouts are offering some of their famous cookies a month early.

New York City Girl Scout troops are hosting pop-up booths Tuesday at nine locations in Manhattan, with purchases supporting Girl Scout leadership programming across New York City.

If you purchase Girl Scout cookies from the one-day pop-up, you are helping support Girl Scout leadership. All proceeds from your cookie purchase will go back into the five boroughs to help fund the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. Additionally, $0.80 of each purchase will help support the troop.

And since it’s Election Day, Girl Scouts of Greater New York is encouraging New Yorkers to vote before or after they pick up a box of Samoas, Thin Mint, or other favorites.

Here’s when and where you can purchase the cookies, according to the Girl Scouts:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

111 West 33rd Street

1400 Broadway

501 Seventh Avenue

One Grand Central Place At 60 East 42nd Street

350 Fifth Avenue

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

420 Fifth Avenue

One Bryant Park

199 Water Street

685 Third Avenue

If you don’t pick up your cookies on election day, you’ll have to wait until December 15 to place your pre-order. If you are trying to stay from cookies but still want to help with the cookie sale, boxes can be donated to service organizations through their Gift of Caring program.

The largest girl-led business in the country, the Girl Scout Cookie Program helps girls develop five essential skills that set them up to succeed: goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics, and people skills.