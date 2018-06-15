Citi Bike adds rainbow bikes for Pride Month

The beloved bikeshare has added 40 rainbow bikes to its fleet in honor of this year’s Pride Month.

In honor of Pride Month, Citi Bike added 40 rainbow bikes to its fleet. (Citi Bike)

When it comes to Pride Month, New Yorkers are loud and proud in many different ways, but thanks to a new initiative from Citi Bike, they can also ride with pride all around town.

On Friday, the popular bikeshare added 40 rainbow bikes to its fleet, which will operate exactly like the other Citi Bikes, ahead of the annual Pride March on June 24.

"New York is a beacon of diversity. As the Big Apple's bikeshare system, we are proud to celebrate our LGBTQ employees, friends and fellow Citi Bike riders and spread our fabulous pride bikes through the city this month,” spokeswoman Julie Wood told Metro.

Riders are encouraged to document their trips on the Citi Bike rainbow bikes by sharing photos using #RideWithPride.

As always, annual members have access to unlimited 45-minute rides, and Citi Bike is still running its single-ride promotion in which anyone downloading the app can get a $3 single 30-minute ride.

Citi Bike celebrated its fifth anniversary in May, and earlier this month, it hit another major milestone by reaching 60 million rides since its 2013 launch.

Since its inception, Citi Bike has expanded to 12,000 bikes at more than 750 docking stations across three boroughs of New York City.