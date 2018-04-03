Citi Bike offers $3 single rides this month

The special fare for 30-minute rides is available exclusively through the Citi Bike app and is available for riders in NYC and Jersey City.

For the month of April, Citi Bike is offering $3 single rides to entice more New Yorkers and others to try the bike-sharing service.

The special fare option, which is for a 30-minute ride, will be available exclusively through the Citi Bike app and will be available for cyclists in Jersey City as well.

“From Astoria to Midtown or Williamsburg to the Lower East Side, we are bringing Citi Bike to even more New Yorkers this spring — one 30-minute trip at a time,” Kris Sandor, general manager of Citi Bike, said in a statement. “It’s no secret that New Yorkers are always on the go, and with the single ride option, we are delivering a flexible new way for people to get where they need to be.”

Citi Bike offers cyclists more than 12,000 bikes at more than 750 docking stations across the city.

An annual membership to Citi Bikes costs $169 for unlimited 45-minute rides, while one-day and three-day passes include unlimited 30-minute rides for $12 and $24, respectively. There are also discounted memberships for Citi cardholders, employees of select city-based companies and residents of public housing in both New York City and Jersey City.

Citi Bike has nearly 140,000 annual members and has had more than 50 million rides since it launched in 2013.

For more information, visit citibikenyc.com.