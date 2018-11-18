Defense lawyer uses Stephen Curry analogy in Karina Vetrano murder trial

New York Police Department detectives escort suspect Chanel Lewis from the NYPD's 107th Precinct on February 2017 in Queens, N.Y.Credit: Getty Images/ James Keivom

As the murder trial of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano comes to a close, the defense lawyer for murder suspect Chanel Lewis, attempted to convince the jury on Thursday that her client’s DNA was found on the body of Vetrano by transfer alone and not due to a violent act.

Using Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry in an analogy, Cheungpainted a picture of just how that may have happened.

"Steph Curry passes (the ball) to Kevin Durant, who shoots, makes a three-pointer,” said defense attorney Jennie Cheung stated while cross examining prosecution DNA expert Linda Razzano.

“(Durant) goes to get his water bottle. It's possible for Steph Curry to get DNA on that bottle?"

Assistant District Attorney Brad Leventhal was quick to object to Cheung’s analogy.

State Supreme Court Judge Michael Aloise asked the witness, “Are you following this?”

"I do follow," Razzano stated, acknowledging that it is a possibility.

Chanel Lewis is accused of brutally strangling and raping Vetrano back in 2016. The suspect was arrested after DNA found under the nails of Karina Vetrano implicated him in the murder.

At the time of his arrest, Lewis confessed on tape. His admission of guilt was later dismissed with his lawyer's stating that he was obtained illegally.

As for the possibility that Vetrano was raped during the altercation, Dr. Margaret Prial, who performed the autopsy, acknowledged during the case that it was possible the victim could have suffered those injuries after being dragged through the brush of Spring Creek Park.

Deliberations in Karina Vetrano murder trial scheduled for Monday

Both sides rested their case on Thursday following another intense day in court. Closing arguments in the case with jury deliberations are scheduled for Monday.