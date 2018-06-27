Disabled NJ Transit train causes mass delays to, from Penn Station

The train experienced unspecified mechanical issues in one of the Hudson River tunnels during Wednesday morning's rush-hour commute.

New Jersey Transit trains customers are experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes in and out of Penn Station during the Wednesday morning rush hour commute after a train became disabled in one of the Hudson River tunnels, an agency representative told Metro.

The NJ Transit train began experiencing an unspecified mechanical issue around 8:15 a.m. with about 900 passengers on board, the agency said.

A rescue train was dispatched and began coupling with the disabled NJ Transit train just after 9 a.m., the agency said.

NJ Transit trains are subject to up to 45 min. delays in and out of Penn Station New York due to a disabled NJ Transit train in one of the Hudson River tunnels. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 27, 2018

PATH is currently cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets and passes at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York due to the disabled NJ Transit train.