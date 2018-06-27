Disabled NJ Transit train causes mass delays to, from Penn Station

New Jersey Transit trains customers are experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes in and out of Penn Station during the Wednesday morning rush hour commute after a train became disabled in one of the Hudson River tunnels, an agency representative told Metro.
The NJ Transit train began experiencing an unspecified mechanical issue around 8:15 a.m. with about 900 passengers on board, the agency said.
A rescue train was dispatched and began coupling with the disabled NJ Transit train just after 9 a.m., the agency said.
NJ Transit trains are subject to up to 45 min. delays in and out of Penn Station New York due to a disabled NJ Transit train in one of the Hudson River tunnels.— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 27, 2018
PATH is currently cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets and passes at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York due to the disabled NJ Transit train.
Path is cross honoring NJ Transit tickets/passes at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street New York due to a disabled NJ Transit train in the South Tunnel near New York.— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 27, 2018