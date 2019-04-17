NYC Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival: Start time, location, street closures

The 2019 Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival is set to take place in New York City on Easter Sunday and thousands of New Yorkers and visitors will fill the streets of Midtown dressed up in their best Easter Sunday outfits and costumes to showcase at the New York City Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival

The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in New York City dates back to the 1870s. Throughout the years the parade and festival has evolved and now attracts thousands of participants dressed in their Sunday Best, including men, women, children (and pets!) all wearing colorful and elaborate Easter-themed costumes and hats.

If you’re planning to attend the NYC Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival to put your creative headwear on display, here’s what you need to know before you go including what time the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival starts, where it’s located, and the street closures in the area that might affect your commute in the city.

When does the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival start?

The NYC Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival will begin around 10 a.m. EST on Sunday, April 21. The parade and festival will end around 4 p.m.

Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival location, route

While the event is called a parade, it doesn't have a very long route. The Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival begins on Fifth Avenue at 49th Street and moves north on Fifth Avenue to 57th Street, where you'll see crowds of people in the area surrounding St. Patrick's Cathedral dressed in amazing Easter outfits and creative hats.

Best Spot to watch Bonnet Festival in NYC

If you’re looking to photograph all of the amazing hats and costumes at the Bonnet festival, your best bet is to hang around St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

How to get to the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival

The E train stops at 5th Avenue/53 Street and is near St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The B, D, F, and M trains have stops that will put you near the parade route. Visit mta.info for MTA service changes and updates for subway service and buses.

NYC Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival street closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following street will be closed on Sunday for Easter Sunday Mass, Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival: — 5th Avenue between 47th Street and 57th Street

Easter Sunday weather

According to weather.com, it will be partly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees and a low of 53 degrees with a 20 percent of rain on Easter Sunday.

