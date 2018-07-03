Eric Trump runs into city traffic to help woman who collapsed

“I’m especially grateful to the EMTs who took over,” the 34-year-old New Yorker said. “It was certainly my first time hailing an ambulance in New York City.”

President Donald Trump's middle son, Eric Trump, ran into traffic last week to hail a passing ambulance to help a woman who collapsed in Midtown. (Getty)

A woman who collapsed on a Midtown sidewalk last week found help from an unlikely source: Eric Trump, the middle son of President Donald Trump.

Eric Trump, 34, and his security team were in the vicinity of the F train subway station near 57th Street and Sixth Avenue, not too far from Trump Tower, on June 27 when they stopped to help a woman who had passed out, a source who requested anonymity told the Washington Examiner Monday.

The eyewitness told the publication that Trump saw an ambulance driving by on Sixth Avenue and then “ran into traffic — almost getting hit by a bicyclist — and shouted at the ambulance to get its attention.”

The responders administered aid to the unidentified woman, the tipster said, though it was unknown if they were from the ambulance Trump flagged down or if another had been called. Trump and his security team left after the paramedics arrived.

The good deed of Trump, who is the executive vice president of development and acquisitions for the Trump Organization, was mostly unseen, the witness said.

“I don’t know if anyone really noticed all of this going on, there wasn’t a crowd of people watching,” they added.

Trump later downplayed his heroics to the Washington Examiner, saying, “I’m glad we were able to play a small role in getting help for the woman on 58th Street. We just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” he said. “I’m especially grateful to the EMTs who took over. It was certainly my first time hailing an ambulance in New York City.”