Grand Central fire reported, heavy smoke inside the terminal

A fire was reported on the mezzanine level of Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning.
Morgan Rousseau
 Published : December 06, 2017 | Updated : December 06, 2017
grand central fire
The scene outside Grand Central Station on Wednesday morning after a fire was reported. Photo: Breaking911/Twitter

A fire broke out on the mezzanine level of Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning.

Three people were reportedly hurt in the two-alarm fire, which prompted evacuations, according to NBC New York.

Photos of the area showed crowds of people gathered outside Grand Central Station's entrance. Heavy smoke was reported inside the building, and dozens of fire officials were on scene.

FDNY says a call came in for a fire at the Graybar Building just before 9:30 a.m. The office space is located directly above the train terminal at 43rd Street and Lexington Avenue. Smoke was reported as high as the 30th floor. 

At 10:52 a.m., the FDNY said on Twitter that the fire in the mezzanine level was "under control." The injuries were reported to be minor. No trains were delayed as a result of the fire, though traffic was impacted around Grand Central as rescue respondents worked the scene. 

Another fire was reported across town at Penn Station Wednesday morning. Amtrak said that fire was caused by debris on the tracks. No injuries were reported, though commuters complained of smoke throughout the station.

 
 
