Penn Station fire reported Wednesday morning

A fire broke out at New York City's Pennsylvania Station during rush hour, FDNY said.
By
Morgan Rousseau
 Published : December 06, 2017 | Updated : December 06, 2017
Penn Station Fire
The fire broke out under the Amtrak platform at Penn Station. Photo: Getty Images

A fire at New York City's Pennsylvania Station broke out on Wednesday morning, just an hour after a fire was reported across town at Grand Central Terminal. 

The Penn Station fire began under an Amtrak platform, according to FDNY, who said they responded to the fire call around 10:30 a.m. The tracks were shut down as firefighters worked to control the fire, Patch reported. No injuries were reported. 

Commuters took to social media to complain about the smoke in Penn Station. 

Amtrak said the track fire was caused by debris on Track 14, which was expected to be shut down through the afternoon. No major service delays were reported.

 
 
