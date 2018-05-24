Harvey Weinstein arrested on sexual assault charges: NYPD

Harvey Weinstein has surrendered to law enforcement following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein was arrested Friday morning after turning himself over to law enforcement, the NYPD confirmed.

Weinstein was arrested, processed and charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two women, the NYPD said in a statement.

"The NYPD thanks these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice," the statement continued.

The NYPD did not specify the degrees of these charges, though CNN reported previously Weinstein was expected to be charged with first-and third-degree rape. First-degree rape is a class B felony in New York state and carries a sentence of 5 to 25 years in prison.

Weinstein's bond is expected to be set at $2 million, CNN reported.

The film mogul arrived early Friday morning at NYPD's 1st Precint in Lower Manhattan. The arrest and charges are the result of a joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the department said.

NYPD began investigating Weinstein in Oct. 2017, after dozens of women shared stories of facing sexual harassment and assault at the hands of one of the most powerful men in the film industry.

NYPD was specifically investigating the incident involving Lucia Evans, who spoke out in a New Yorker article about how Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004.

"I said, over and over, 'I don't want to do this, stop, don't,' " she told the New Yorker, adding, "He's a big guy. He overpowered me."

That is one of the cases for which Weinstein is expected to be charged, NPR reported.

The film mogul's sexual misconduct has long been rumored in the industry. Dozens of women began speaking up with their own stories of his misconduct in Nov. 2017, kicking off the #MeToo movement. Those stories spanned decades, with the women saying that Weinstein used his power in the industry to harm both them and their careers.

Rose McGowan, one of first actresses in Hollywood to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault, said in a statement on Thursday at the news of his impending arrest that those alleged victims were now "one step closer to justice."

"I, and so many of Harvey Weinstein's survivors, had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity. I stand with my fellow survivors. May this give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths."

