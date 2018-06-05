Man in serious condition after being struck by L train

L Train service was halted in both directions after the man was struck at the Bedford Avenue station in Brooklyn.

An unidentified man is in serious condition after being struck by an L train at the Bedford Avenue station in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

There is no L train service between 1 Av and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs because of a person struck by a train at Bedford Av. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 5, 2018

Service was suspended in both directions for more than an hour between Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues in Brooklyn and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan as crews responded to the scene just around 2:30 p.m.

The man was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where he is in serious condition, the FDNY said.

Service was restored around 3:50 p.m., the MTA tweeted, and residual delays are expected.