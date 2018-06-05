Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

New York

Man in serious condition after being struck by L train

L Train service was halted in both directions after the man was struck at the Bedford Avenue station in Brooklyn.
By
Nikki M. Mascali
 Published : June 05, 2018 | Updated : June 05, 2018
An unidentified man is in serious condition after being struck by an L train at the Bedford Avenue station in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
An unidentified man is in serious condition after being struck by an L train at the Bedford Avenue station in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, officials said. (Wikimedia)

An unidentified man is in serious condition after being struck by an L train at the Bedford Avenue station in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Service was suspended in both directions for more than an hour between Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues in Brooklyn and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan as crews responded to the scene just around 2:30 p.m.

The man was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where he is in serious condition, the FDNY said.

Service was restored around 3:50 p.m., the MTA tweeted, and residual delays are expected.

 
Tags:MTABrooklyn
 
 
Latest News
 
Trending

Latest Events

 