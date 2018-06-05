Man in serious condition after being struck by L train

An unidentified man is in serious condition after being struck by an L train at the Bedford Avenue station in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
There is no L train service between 1 Av and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs because of a person struck by a train at Bedford Av.— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 5, 2018
Service was suspended in both directions for more than an hour between Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues in Brooklyn and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan as crews responded to the scene just around 2:30 p.m.
The man was taken to Woodhull Hospital, where he is in serious condition, the FDNY said.
Service was restored around 3:50 p.m., the MTA tweeted, and residual delays are expected.
L train service has resumed. https://t.co/xqOeeTRPpl— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 5, 2018