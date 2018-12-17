The most popular books of 2018 in New York City

The New York Public Library's main branch at Bryant Park gets some festive cheer with wreaths for its lions, Patience and Fortitude.

The three most popular books of 2018 at the New York Public Library are, from left: Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan, Origin by Dan Brown and The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood.

The New York Public Library has some bragging rights to the city’s most popular book of 2018: Manhattan Beach took shape thanks to research author Jennifer Egan did right in its halls.

The historical fiction novel about 12-year-old Anna growing up in Brooklyn after the Great Depression whose father becomes entangled in the criminal underworld was the most checked-out print and SimplyE digital book of 2018 across Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island. Manhattan Beach also topped the lists in Brooklyn and Queens, which have their own library systems.

Last year, the book was voted by New Yorkers as the city’s first-ever official summer read for the One Book, One New York campaign.

“Manhattan Beach grew straight out of my love for New York — my adopted home — and involved years of research into the city's wartime shipbuilding, deep sea diving and criminal activity,” Egan said in a statement. “The book takes place in all five boroughs, and I can’t fathom a greater honor than to have had it embraced by New Yorkers at public libraries throughout the city!”

In second place is Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown’s fifth book featuring the lead character Robert Langdon, Origin. Next were several books that also made the list in 2017: Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel-turned-Hulu show The Handmaid’s Tale, J.D. Vance’s provocative memoir challenging assumptions about Appalachia, Hillbilly Elegy, and Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning The Underground Railroad.

Libraries are one of the few things millennials are not killing, and the NYPL only sweetened the deal of free-to-borrow books, periodicals, magazines and more this year with the Culture Pass, offering free admission to over 30 of the city’s best attractions with your library card — here’s how to get yours.

But while it’s fun to see what struck a chord with people across the city, NYPL’s Assistant Director of Reader Services Lynn Lobash wants to remind readers to discover their own favorites.

“We have a saying in my line of work: the right book, for the right reader, at the right time,’” she says. “There’s no such thing as an objectively ‘good’ book — a good book for you is one that resonates, draws you in, teaches you something, makes you feel understood, makes you feel less alone, or just makes you feel plain happy. I believe that book exists for you, and it’s my job to help you find it.”

The New York Public Library's Most Popular Books of 2018

1. Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

2. Origin by Dan Brown

3. The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood

4. Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

5. Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff

6. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

7. A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles

8. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J. D. Vance

9. The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

10. Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

Most Popular Books of 2018 in NYC by Borough

Manhattan: Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

Brooklyn: Manhattan Beach

Queens: Manhattan Beach

The Bronx: Origin by Dan Brown

Staten Island: Fifty Fifty by Candice Fox and James Patterson

Most Popular Books Genre Books of 2018

Classics: 1984 by George Orwell

Comics and Graphic Novels: Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet, Book One by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, and Brian Stelfreeze

Fantasy: Year One by Nora Roberts

Horror: It by Stephen King

Mystery and Detective: Count to Ten by James Patterson and Ashwin Sanghi

Romance: The Cast by Danielle Steel

Science Fiction: The Power by Naomi Alderman

Most Popular Books of 2018 in Manhattan

1. Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

2. The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood

3. Origin by Dan Brown

4. Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

5. Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff

6. Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

7. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

8. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J. D. Vance

9. Pachinko by Min Jin Lee

10. The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

Most Popular Books of 2018 in Brooklyn

1. Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

2. Sung, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

3. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

4. Fall from Grace by Danielle Steele

5. Accidental Heroes by Danielle Steele

6. Fifty Fifty by James Patterson and Candice Fox

7. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

8. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham

9. Red Alert by James Patterson

10. End Game by David Baldacci

Most Popular Books of 2018 in Queens

1. Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

2. The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn

3. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

4. The Fallen by David Baldacci

5. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham

6. Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff

7. Origin by Dan Brown

8. TASC: Test Assessing Secondary Completion 2017-2018 by Kaplan

9. Fifty Fifty by James Patterson and Candice Fox

10. I’ve Got My Eyes on You by Mary Higgins Clark

Most Popular Books of 2018 in the Bronx

1. Origin by Dan Brown

2. TASC: Test Assessing Secondary Completion 2017-2018 by Kaplan

3. The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood

4. The People vs. Alex Cross by James Patterson

5. Red Alert by Marshall Karp and James Patterson

6. The 17th Suspect by James Patterson

7. Haunted by James O. Born and James Patterson

8. Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan

9. Count to Ten by James Patterson and Ashwin Sanghi

10. Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff

Most Popular Books of 2018 in Staten Island

1. Fifty Fifty by Candice Fox and James Patterson

2. Origin by Dan Brown

3. The People vs. Alex Cross by James Patterson

4. Haunted by James O. Born and James Patterson

5. Past Perfect by Danielle Steel

6. Fairytale by Danielle Steel

7. The 17th Suspect by James Patterson

8. Every Breath You Take by Alafair Burke and Mary Higgins Clark

9. End Game: Book 5 by David Baldacci

10. The Fallen by David Baldacci