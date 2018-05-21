MTA adding extra ADEF train service, Queens weekend bus service

The changes begin in July on several Queens bus routes, while the extra non-rush-hour ADEF service will get underway in November.

New Yorkers, you asked for additional bus and train service, and in July and November, respectively, you’ll get it, the MTA announced Monday.

Starting in July, additional weekend bus service will go into effect in Queens, while added weekday service before and after rush hour will start on the A, D, E and F train lines in November.

“We’re thrilled to add some additional service for subway and bus riders, and much bigger improvements are on the horizon,” NYC Transit President Andy Byford said. “We regularly tweak schedules based on changes in demand and operating conditions, and the comprehensive plan I’m announcing this week will outline the path toward even more significant improvements to service that will be felt by all of our customers.”

Byford added that a comprehensive plan to modernize and improve all aspects of NYC Transit will be announced on Wednesday.

Queens bus changes coming in July

• Q6 and Q47 will see increased frequency throughout the day on Saturdays

• Q8 will see increased frequency Saturday middays, afternoons and evenings

• Q29 will have increased frequency Saturday afternoons

• Q49 will see increased frequency Saturday mornings, afternoons and evenings

• Q101 will have increased frequency Saturday middays and afternoons

• Q65 will have increased frequency throughout the day on Sundays

“Accordingly, Saturday Q29 frequency will also decrease in the morning period, to reflect light ridership,” the MTA said.

A, D, E and F subway changes coming in November

• Three additional southbound A trains will run weekdays between approximately 8-11:30 p.m.

• One extra northbound D train will run weekdays between approximately 3:30-4 p.m.

• Three additional northbound D trains will operate weekdays between approximately 7-9 p.m.

• Three additional southbound E trains will run weekdays between approximately 10:30 a.m.-noon.

• One additional northbound F train will run weekdays between approximately 10:30-11 a.m.

• Two additional southbound F trains will run weekdays between approximately 10:30-11:30 a.m.

• One additional southbound F train will run weekdays between approximately 2-3 p.m.

• Two additional southbound F trains will operate weekdays between approximately 8-10 p.m.

These extra trains will make round trips, the MTA said.