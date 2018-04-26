MTA Board approves extra funding for subway station accessibility

The capital plan amendment includes $200M for enhancements such as elevators and $100M for redesigned stairs, mezzanines and platforms.

The MTA Board on approved additional funding for ADA accessibility projects in several subway stations across the city as part of its 2015-2019 capital plan. (Flickr/MTA)

The MTA Board on Wednesday approved additional funding for ADA accessibility projects in several subway stations across the city as part of its 2015-2019 capital plan.

Less than 25 percent of the nearly 500 subway stations in the city are accessible, and the capital plan amendment includes $200 million for enhancements such as elevators and $100 million for redesigned stairs, mezzanines and platforms.

A project to provide ADA accessibility to the 6 train line’s Westchester Square station in the Bronx has also been added to the MTA’s Capital program, and 17 other stations in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan will be made fully compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act in the 2015-2019 plan.

“We are putting an increased focus on accessibility with all of our planning moving forward, and this plan amendment is a direct result of that promise,” MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota said in a statement. “We have a lot more work to do but this plan amendment — as well as our Board working group on accessibility and the commitment of NYC Transit President Andy Byford — demonstrate our commitment to accessibility for all of our customers.”

Nearly $5 billion has been put toward making subway stations ADA-accessible, with $1 billion already approved in the 2015-2019 capital plan, and $400 million has been designated to replace 69 elevators and escalators across the subway system.

Additionally, two Brooklyn stations were added to the Capital Program station improvement projects to offset the L train shutdown coming in April 2019. The Marcy Avenue J/M/Z station will have enhanced stair capacity and wider platforms, while the J/Z Broadway Junction station will receive additional stairs and an expanded mezzanine, the MTA said.

The capital plan amendment also includes more than $300 for critical signal and track work under the Subway Action Plan that was approved in December.