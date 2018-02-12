Two-week overnight work begins on E, F, M, R subways

MTA maintenance and repairs will affect stations between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue in Queens and World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.

MTA Fastrack maintenance and repairs will affect EFMR stations between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue in Queens and World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan. (Wikimedia)

Starting Monday night, the MTA will begin a wide-range of overnight repairs, cleaning and maintenance on the E, F, M and R subway lines.

Part of the agency’s Fastrack program, the work will be done on four consecutive weeknights from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, Feb. 12-16 and again on Feb. 20-23. It will affect service at stations between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue in Queens and the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.

During the two-week work:

• E trains will run local between Jamaica Center and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue. There will be no E train service in both directions between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue and World Trade Center.

• F trains will make local stops between Jamaica-179th Street and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue and between 21st Street-Queensbridge and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue. The F will not run in either direction between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue and 21st Street-Queensbridge.

• M service will end early between Forest Hills-71st Avenue and Essex Street.

• R service will end early between Forest Hills-71st Avenue and Whitehall Street.

Free shuttle buses will run between Queensboro Plaza and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue, stopping at Queens Plaza, 36th Street, Steinway Street, 46th Street, Northern Boulevard and 65th Street.

Straphangers can transfer between buses and trains at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue (7/E/F) or Queensboro Plaza (7/N), the latter of which they can take for service between Queens and Manhattan.