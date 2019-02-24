MTA to test new payment system with pilot program OMNY

The New York MTA to test new payment pilot program. Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

The New York MTA is kicking off a pilot program in March that has been named OMNY, One Metro New York, according to their website.

The pilot, which will enter into its final testing phase, will allow riders to make their fare purchases with a simple tap of their smart phone or tablet.

The new payment system uses a contactless program, a technology that the MTA hopes will make life easier for riders with faster trips and easier ways to pay.

"A tremendous amount of planning has gone into building the new system … and I want to thank the many departments and teams who have already shared their time and support,” MTA President Pat Foye reportedly wrote to employees in a letter obtained by the Post, according to Silive.com.

As early as next week, 16 stations will begin using OMNY.

By May, the MTA plans to officially launch the new payment system at all Staten Island buses and at subway stations on the 4, 5, and 6 lines between Grand Central-42 St and Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

Pay-per-ride fares will also be able to be purchased using the OMNY program without riders having to pay in advance.

This spring, we're rolling out new technology that will save you time and give you more options for how, when, and where you pay. Just tap and go. https://t.co/ugtNdu4DPe — MTA (@MTA) February 23, 2019

MTA plans to phase out the MetroCard by 2023

Reduced fare programs will be maintained through the new OMNY system.

“Once OMNY has been rolled out everywhere we serve, you can just tap and go, from Pleasant Plains to Poughkeepsie,” the MTA said.

While it will take some time to implement the new payment system, the MTA plans to have OMNY up and running at all stations by 2023.