MTA worker dies after falling on subway tracks in Harlem

The 23-year-old employee was removing rail from the tracks near 125th Street and Lexington Avenue when he fell 9 feet and was knocked unconscious.

An MTA employee died early Tuesday morning after falling while working on the subway tracks in Harlem, agency officials said.

A 23-year-old male, who has not yet been identified pending family notification, was part of a work crew that was removing redundant rail in the tunnels near the 125th Street 4/5/6 station at Lexington Avenue, New York City Transit President Andy Byford said.

We’re sad to report that a New York City Transit employee died this morning after sustaining a fall on the 4, 5 and 6 lines near the 125 St station. Service is suspended on the 6 line from 86 St to 3 Av-138, and southbound on the 5 line from Nereid Av to E 180 St. (1/2) — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) March 20, 2018

Just before 5 a.m., the worker fell about 9 feet, “hit the ground and was immediately knocked unconscious,” Byford said, adding that investigators have yet to determine what prompted his fall.

Byford said that responders tried to resuscitate him for about 45 minutes, but the man was later pronounced dead.

“My top priority is to visit his family,” Byford said. “These are the days you dread.”

"This is a tragedy, not just for this young man and his family, but for the entire city,” the Transport Workers Union said in a statement. “While millions of New Yorkers were asleep, this young transit workers was on the job in a tunnel beneath Manhattan so others could get to work or school or wherever else they need to go in the morning. We will be involved in a full investigation to determine how this tragedy happened. Our entire brotherhood and sisterhood of transit workers extend our condolences to his family."

As the investigation into the MTA worker’s fatal fall continues, 4 and 5 trains are running local between 125th Street and Grand Central-42nd Street, and 4, 5 and 6 trains are bypassing 125th Street in both directions, according to MTa.info at 9:20 a.m.

Delays are expected on 4,5 and 6 trains, as well as trains on the 1, 2 and 3 lines.