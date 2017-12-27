MTA worker injured after subway work trains collide in East River tunnel

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning in an area of the subway already closed for maintenance.

Two MTA work trains bumped into each other early Wednesday morning, the MTA said. Photo: Flickr/MTA

Two subway work trains hit each other in an East River tunnel early Wednesday morning, injuring at least one MTA worker, the transportation authority said.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday, officials said, on the E and M line tracks between Queens and Manhattan.

“Two work trains bumped into each other,” the MTA said in a statement. “There is one MTA employee who is being treated for an injury and there is no impact to service.”

The trains did not derail, the MTA said, and the small crash did not in any way impact subway service for the morning commute.

The injured MTA worker was transported to the Lexington Avenue-53rd Street station, the New York Post reports, and then taken to Bellevue Hospital with a “serious but non-life-threatening injury.”

The incident is currently under investigation, the MTA said.

The incident will not disrupt service because the tunnel is already closed to passenger trains due to planned work. During the week between Christmas and New Year’s, the MTA is doing “significant” upgrades, repairs and maintenance on the E and M lines in and around the 53rd Street tunnel.

More than 500 MTA workers are on the project, working on signal, track, drainage and other issues.

Due to the work, E trains are rerouted along the F line between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue and West 4th Street and M trains are not operating, though there is an M shuttle between Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues.

The tunnel is scheduled to reopen late morning on Sunday, Dec. 31.

